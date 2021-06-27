The former terrorist of the Proletarians armed for communism, Pac, Cesare Battisti, on hunger strike since last June 2nd, was transferred from the Rossano prison (Cosenza) where he was imprisoned to that of Ferrara. Battista protested because he was being held in a section with Islamic extremists. According to what has been learned, the transfer from the Calabrian prison was necessary for his ‘safety’ after giving visibility to his protest against the Muslims. Battisti is now in Ferrara still in the High Security 2 circuit in a sector with other Italian prisoners where sociality can be favored.

The transfer of Battisti after the hunger strike

Moreover, the transfer is also part of a more general reorganization of the high security circuit at national level, hindered in recent months by the perversion of the pandemic and the consequent restrictions on transfers. Also in Ferrara Battisti will be subjected to high security. Battisti, therefore, has not been declassified, that is, “demoted” to the circuit of “common” prisoners (medium security): this procedure provides – in addition to the request of the management (also at the request of the prisoner) – the opinion of the Group of observation and treatment of the penitentiary institution, which essentially evaluates the inmate’s adherence to the re-education process over time. If this first opinion is favorable, further opinions are requested from the competent prosecutors, after which the Dap decides on declassification. In the case of Battisti, the path was already interrupted at the first passage, considering the small period of time spent in detention by the same and the attitude held up to now during the detention. (HANDLE). FH-PD 26-JUN-21 21:05 NNNN