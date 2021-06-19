Carla Bruni, beautiful Piedmontese singer and wife of Nicolas Sarkozy, is among the intellectuals, residing in France, to whom yesterday Mattia Feltri, son of Vittorio, up The print, he gave reason for opposing the extradition of Cesare Battisti to Italy, the terrorist arrested in 2019, in Bolivia, and sent back to Italy, after 40 years of inaction. A satisfaction, that of Bruni, mitigated by the fact that her husband was the first former president of Fifth Republic to be condemned – last March – to the prison (three years, one of which without parole), for corruption and influence trafficking.

Felts has reason to call for fair and dignified treatment in prison for a 67-year-old inmate. He forgets, however, to add that Battisti did not sentence to life imprisonment, but to death, carrying out the sentences, as the marshal confessed Alberto Santoro and theDigos agent, Andrea Campagna. It was stinged at two life sentences and several years in prison and will have to spend the rest of his life in prison, as confirmed by the Supreme Court, in the sentence of November 19, 2019.

According to the Constitutional Court, deciding now on the early release of dangerous life prisoners, such as Battisti, without waiting for the intervention of Parliament, which has a year to decide, would jeopardize the force to fight organized crime. Therefore, Feltri is wrong to state that our justice is not up to the rule of law and to agree with the “gauche caviar“ by Madame Bruni and companions. No revenge of Italy against Battisti.

The critics, Italian and French, of the detention of Battisti and the extradition of the terrorists, recently caught in Paris, are silent, as in the past, on the rights and justice, which a state, fair and serene, must also guarantee to family members of the victims.

And they were silent when the “Mitterrand doctrine“- with which the then President had motivated the” niet “of France for the extradition of those not responsible for ruthless murders – was extended to those who, such as Battisti and the assassins of General Galvaligi, had contributed to committing, and had carried out, heinous murders, unpunished, for Battisti, until January 14, 2019, thanks to the police forces, coordinated by the then ministers Salvini and Bonafede.