To know

Christmas time ends with the feast of the Baptism of the Lord. It is a tradition that the Pope baptizes newborns at this party and this year was no exception. In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on the words that Jesus told John the Baptist: “Leave now, for it is fitting that we fulfill all justice in this way.” But what does ‘Fulfill all righteousness’ mean?

That justice is not the human one in which the one who is wrong must pay. Jesus reveals to us that the God’s justice it is much greater and comes from his love, it does not seek the condemnation of the guilty, but his salvation, justifying him: from unjust to just, freeing him from the bonds of evil, raising him up. Jesus took on his shoulders the sin of the world and death, showing us that the true justice of God is the mercy that saves.

To think

“Beauty and the Beast” is a traditional European tale with variants. The French writer Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot published it in 1740, although researchers date it centuries earlier. The story was popularized by being taken to the movies several times. It is about a handsome prince who was turned into a hideous beast by a spell, which could only be undone when he was loved. He meets Bella, a beautiful woman with a noble heart, who ends up loving him, breaking the spell and recovering her human figure. And “they got married and lived happily ever after”…

We recommend you read:

Something similar happens when being baptized. Being sinners, God loves us and with baptism we recover our divine condition. Let us remember that man was created by God “in his image and likeness”, but when he sinned he was disfigured. Thanks to the redemption that Jesus Christ won for us, in baptism we recover the divine image, we are “justified”, become “just”.

To live

Pope Francis invites us to celebrate the date we were baptized and became Christians. If we don’t know it, he suggests we ask our parents, relatives or godparents, so that later every year we celebrate it as our birthday, since it was certainly our birth to faith, to the life of grace.

Mail: [email protected]