BAO Publishing announces that a new manga is on the way for the line Aikenthat is to say Count Five To Dream Of You Of Machiko Kyoa story that tells the life of future idols, of five friends who will become stars of the entertainment world in Japan.

The self-contained volume will be available next September 1st in all Italian comics shops and bookstores, find more details below.

Count Five To Dream Of You

How is the life of an idol before becoming famous, when she is not on stage or when she sees the end of her early, very short career approaching? The mangaka Machiko Kyo tells the thoughts and anxieties of five high school friends who become stars of the Japanese entertainment world.

Sooner or later all dreams come to an end. For this they must be absolutely perfect.

What does the early fame for five teenagers struggling with the typical changes of their age? What do they have to give up to make their dreams come true? But most of all: what does it mean to become someone’s dream in turn? Each deals differently with the meaning of what they have accomplished together, and also with how it will soon end.

A story inspired by the Japanese musical phenomenon of Tokyo Girls’ Style, born in 2009, which has become a real cult and which has also inspired a very popular teen drama. A bittersweet self-contained volumeat the same time realistic and dreamy, which shows an absolutely unpublished interior behind-the-scenes.

Count Five To Dream Of Youis available in bookstores and comic shops from 1 September 2023.

Machiko Kyo he achieved his first great success with the volume transposition of his comic blog Kyo Machiko no Sennen Gaho. For four years, his works received honorable mention by the jury at the Japan Media Arts Festival; in 2014 she and she was awarded the New Life Award at the 18th Osamu Tezuka Cultural Award, and the following year, the first prize at the Japan Cartoonists Association Award (Cartoon Division). Cocoon, the tale of a country at war, has been adapted into a screenplay and NHK made an animated series out of it to be released in 2025. Mitsuami no kami-sama has been adapted into an animated short and has received twenty-three awards overseas, while Distance Watashi no #stayhome nikki, an illustrated diary of the days of the pandemic that appeared in January 2022 also in a special of the “Hodo station” news, in April 2023 gave rise to the exhibition Kyo Machiko Watashi no #stayhome nikki, 2020-2023 at the Machida Bungakukan Museum of Literature in Machida, Tōkyō. Her most recent work is From Tokyo, watashi no #stayhome nikki 2022-2023.