One of the great favorites will stop circulating in the hands of Mexicans in a short time. Its about new 20 peso billsame as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has decided to remove from circulation of the Mexican market.

Was put into circulation only on September 24, 2021and yet, at the beginning of this 2023, the Bank of Mexico announced its plans to remove this copy from the national market.

As has happened with other Mexican bills and coins, the new 20-peso bill issued by the central bank of the Mexican Republic will be withdrawngradually, from the national market.

However, the new 20-peso bill will be replaced by a new 20-peso coin, which will be manufactured in honor of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA).

It is contemplated that the Withdrawal of the 20 Mexican pesos bills begins during 2025although it should be borne in mind that the withdrawal process does not mean that it ceases to be worth what its denomination marks, that is, it will continue to have a value of 20 Mexican pesos.

This means that, despite the fact that the 20-peso bill will begin to be withdrawn in 2025, that does not mean that this monetary piece loses its value, not even when it is in the mere exit transaction by the Bank of Mexico.

In fact, Banxico itself makes it clear that the process of withdrawing coins and bills in Mexico does not cause them to depreciate. And it is that the withdrawal process is done through the banks, that is, they are used until they reach a financial institution, since they have the obligation to keep them and deliver them to the Bank of Mexico so that it does what is appropriate.

“The banknotes and coins in the withdrawal process still retain their release power; that is, they are worth the denomination they indicate, but by resolution of the Bank of Mexico they are withdrawn from circulation through the banks. This means that they can continue to be used for carry out commercial and exchange transactions, but when they arrive at the banks, they must separate them to deposit them in the Bank of Mexico and not deliver them to the public again”, details the Banxico website.