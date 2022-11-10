Many government agencies carry out among their various educational programs some quizzes that help university people to participate to propose ideas that help generate change and real impact on the direction of the country, that is why the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) offers different contests and calls that support young Mexicans.

The Bank of Mexico has two contests on topics related to its work: the Banxico Contact Awardaimed at high school students and the Banxico Challenge, aimed at undergraduate students. He also launched the call addressed to university students who wish to apply as Banxico University Link.

That is why here we will explain how each of the calls and contests works and what you must do to apply for these initiatives.

Banxico Contact Award

The Banxico Contact Award It is an annual contest, of national scope and is aimed at high school students, it was created to develop works or videos on different topics economic-financial, proposed in each edition. Since its creation 14 years ago, the participation of different schools from all entities of the country has been received.

In this space they participated around 50 thousand people. Many students have participated in this contest and it is one of the most recognized events on financial education in the country and by the central bank.

The call can be found through the following microsite http://educa.banxico.org.mx/visitas_cursos_concursos/concursos.html or directly on the site https://www.banxico.org.mx/contactobanxico/

The Banxico Challenge is an academic contest, which specializes and directs the undergraduate students in Mexico that seek to promote a better understanding of the objective, purposes and functions of the Bank of Mexico.

Through the promotion of a closer, dynamic, and cooperative relationship with the young students, teachers and educational institutions.

The call can be found through the following microsite http://educa.banxico.org.mx/visitas_cursos_concursos/concursos.html or through the http://educa.banxico.org.mx/retobanxico2022.html

Banxico University Link

The Banxico University Link is a call where they can apply to be selected as part of this program, people who are undergraduate students or equivalentin universities and institutions of higher education with official recognition, of the Mexican Republic.

The central bank will select, from among the students who apply to the call, and prior accreditation of the corresponding requirements, to a person with outstanding performance, by career of the different institutions of higher education, and will recognize it as Banxico University Link, for a period of one year.

The call can be found through the following microsite http://educa.banxico.org.mx/visitas_cursos_concursos/concursos.html or through the link http://educa.banxico.org.mx/eub2023.html

If you are a person interested in applying to one of these calls, we invite you to enter the official page of the Bank of Mexicoand look for the calls that they have for students, in addition to knowing the official dates in which they are active, as well as the requirements requested to apply to this contest.