Mexico City.- The monetary policy decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed) should not be a reference for the actions of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico)I consider Gerard Esquivel, deputy governor of the Mexican central bank.

The foregoing, he explained, because the country and the United States are in different phases of the economic cycle with very different inflationary pressures.

“We are in a better situation to achieve convergence (of inflation) at this time than the United States and that is why I think we can start talking about a decoupling of our (monetary policy) decisions with respect to that country,” said the member of Banxico’s Governing Board in a Grupo Financiero Banorte podcast.

In the United States, he said, they have a very restrictive labor market with potential implications on salary and cost issues, and not in Mexico.

Esquivel stressed that Banxico started with increases in the interest rate before the fedwhich places Mexico in a better position to reach the inflation target.

The different situation of the economic cycle in which both countries find themselves is due to the fact that after the pandemic, the US carried out very aggressive fiscal and monetary policies that allowed it to return to its level of economic activity relatively soon, while in Mexico recovery has not yet been achieved.

The country would be able to resume its level of economic activity between four and five years after the start of the pandemic, so Esquivel ruled out inflationary pressures on the demand and labor market side.

“For which it seems to me that we are in a more comfortable or more appropriate position to achieve the objective that we are seeking: that the inflation rate returns to its converging path and that it reaches 3 percent, as we have planned, towards the third quarter of 2024,” said the deputy governor.

We recommend you read:

Regarding inflation, he indicated that its highest point at the annual rate seems to have been reached in the second half of August (8.77 percent) and that the goal of 3 percent will be reached until 2024.