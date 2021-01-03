It’s pure actionism: the city of Winterberg, for example, has pulled the ripcord after some chaotic days. Almost all slopes and parking spaces around the popular winter sports resort in the Sauerland have been closed from Sunday until January 10th.

The reason: after Christmas, despite appeals from politicians and experts, many people made the pilgrimage to the toboggan slopes, and day tourists even came from Düsseldorf, more than two hours away. There were similar images from the Fichtelberg in the Ore Mountains, where cars from Dresden were also parked, and from the Black Forest.

The lifts are already closed almost everywhere. But Winterberg is now the first winter sports resort in Germany to close completely – also due to violations of the Corona regulation. The example must not set a precedent.

A move to Austria makes possible subsequent bans even more difficult to understand. There you can see what the real cause for concern should be: It’s the lifts.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

There, and not on the slopes and parking lots, people form close to each other in queues. There is simply not enough space in front of the gondolas and chairlifts to keep your distance. And when the skiers and snowboarders don’t even wear masks and are even cooped up between barriers, the snow paradise for viruses is almost perfect. In Austria it was therefore right and important that the lift operators tightened their safety precautions significantly.

For tobogganing and walking, however, you don’t need any lifts where people could queue up. Instead, people run up the slopes for themselves. In Germany, people simply stand in traffic jams for hours until they find a place in overcrowded parking lots. As soon as they get out of the car, it is much easier for them to stay within two meters if appropriate precautions are taken.

The problem is likely to be relocated rather than resolved

No matter how many cars are not parked – in larger winter sports resorts such as Winterberg, but also on the Fichtelberg or in the high altitude town of Dobel in the Black Forest, the actual crowd is still manageable. In Winterberg in particular, the authorities can build on tried and tested traffic management systems.

It is different on other toboggan slopes, of which there are plenty around Winterberg as far as Hesse and just before the Ruhr area. The Eifel, for example, is also a real alternative, especially for day tourists from Cologne and Düsseldorf. If the main town of Winterberg is no longer available, many day tourists will make a pilgrimage there. So the problem is likely to be relocated rather than solved.

Because to believe that those who want to go tobogganing with their children will let the ban completely spoil their pleasure in one place is quite naive – and certainly not decisive in the fight against Corona. Therefore: bans are not the solution, let them sledge!