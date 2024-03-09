Banrisul recorded a record volume of R$1.12 billion in business carried out at this year's Expodireto Cotrijal, a volume 22.7% above the number achieved last year. The agribusiness fair that takes place in Não-Me-Toque (RS) reached its 24th edition in 2024. The event ended yesterday (8).

The most sought after line of credit was for the acquisition of machinery and equipment, which exceeded R$300 million in orders. There was also great demand for financing for soil correction, with R$250 million, and for irrigation, with more than R$100 million in business lines, the bank reported.



