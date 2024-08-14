Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:33

Banrisul reported a 9.2% increase in its net income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, to R$247.3 million. The return on adjusted equity (ROAE) rose slightly by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year, closing June at 9.9%.

In the first half of the year, net income totaled R$434.9 million, 1.1% or R$4.8 million less than the result for the first half of 2023.

The variation, according to Banrisul, reflects the growth in the financial margin, greater flow of expenses for provisions for credit losses, increase in revenues from the provision of services, increase in administrative expenses, unfavorable result of other operating revenues and expenses, greater flow of expenses with civil, tax and labor provisions, and the consequent tax effect and Profit Sharing Program (PPR).

In June 2024, Banrisul’s credit portfolio reached R$54,717.0 million, a growth of 2.0% compared to December 2023, as a result of the increase in the balance in rural credit, foreign exchange transactions and real estate credit, and minimized by the reduction in commercial credit. “Our largest portfolio, which totaled R$34,147.2 million, corresponds to 62.4% of total credit transactions”, informed the bank.