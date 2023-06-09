Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of the most prominent banking institutions in Mexico, has decided to join the Safe and Healthy Work Environments Program (ELSSA) of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), with the aim of promoting safe and healthy work environments.

Through an agreement signed between both entities, more than three thousand Banorte workers will benefit, providing them with greater safety, health and well-being in their workplaces.

The agreement between the IMSS and Banorte is intended to strengthen the safety and health of the employees of the financial institution.

The implementation of the ELSSA program will focus on improving the quality of life of workers, guaranteeing their well-being and health within the work environment. This translates into the adoption of actions and strategies that promote a safe and healthy work environment.

The positive impact of this program will be extended to the 311 Banorte branches located in Mexico City (CDMX) and in the State of Mexico. The employees who work in these branches will benefit from specific measures and policies aimed at guaranteeing their safety and well-being.

This will contribute to fostering a favorable and highly productive work environment, where workers can perform in a safe and healthy manner.

In recognition of Banorte’s commitment, the IMSS has granted the Distinctive ELSSA to five subsidiaries of the institution. These affiliates have demonstrated a high degree of compliance by completing self-assessments and meeting program requirements.

They have trained at least one member of their team as “ELSSA Monitor”which reflects their dedication to occupational health and safety.

José Antonio Zamudio González, head of the IMSS Representation in Mexico City North Zone, highlights the importance of finding a balance between the economy and health.

The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to pay attention to chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disorders, which have generated serious problems in the country.

In this sense, the Program ELSSA aligns with the IMSS post-pandemic visionseeking to improve the safety, health and well-being of workers, through changes in habits and strategies that preserve health in work environments.

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s commitment to this program reflects its deep interest in the well-being of its employees and its promotion of safe and healthy work environments. These initiatives are essential to guarantee the well-being of workers and promote a culture of care and prevention in the workplace.

Banorte is positioned as a benchmark in the promotion of occupational health and safety, setting an example for other institutions in the country. Your active participation in the ELSSA Program will contribute to creating better working conditions and improving the quality of life of your employees.