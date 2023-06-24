Discover the fascinating experience of being a minted coin collector in gold and silver If you are a fan of numismatics and you want to enter the exciting world of precious metalsyou will be happy to know that Banorte does not only offer you financial services.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, through its digital portal, has made available to you a catalog of metal coins fino with purchase and sale prices.

You’ll find a wide variety of options, with values ​​ranging from thousand and 47 thousand Mexican pesos. so, you can explore and find the piece perfect for your collection or to make a transaction.

Gold coins: The elegance of the Centennial Family

He Banorte catalog stands out for offering a variety of gold coins belonging to the Centennial Family.

These pieces are authentic numismatic jewels with a purity of 0.900, certified by the Bank of Mexico. Among the available currencies, we highlight:

Centennial (50 gold pesos): This commemorative coin of the first centenary of the Mexico’s independence it is a true symbol of national pride.

Its captivating design features the iconic Angel of Independence, along with the majestic Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes. First minted in 1921, this piece contains approximately 34.17 grams of pure gold.

Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): A historical piece that carries with it the face of a national hero. Minted in 1905, the Hidalgo coin is considered the first in Mexico to feature the image of a historical leader.

Its gold content is estimated at 6.83 gramsmaking it a valuable option for collectors.

Aztec (20 gold pesos): This coin, minted in 1917, will transport you to the time of Aztec splendor. With about 13.67 grams of gold, it presents on its reverse the famous Aztec calendar, an archaeological jewel rescued from the rubble of the Templo Mayor in 1790.

Silver coins: The ethereal elegance of the Liberty Ounce

But not only gold coins have their place in the Banorte catalogue. You will also find the possibility of buying and selling silver coins from the Onza Libertad series.

These coins, belonging to the Libertad Series of the Bank of MexicoThey have a similar design to Centenary of 50 gold pesosbut with a satin and mirror finish that gives them a special shine.

Each Liberty Ounce It has a diameter of 36 mm and contains approximately 28.34 grams of silver. It was in the year 1981 when this beautiful piece saw the light for the first time.

Transaction Value: An Opportunity for Collectors and Sellers

If you have gold coins from the Centennial Family or silver coins Freedom Series that you wish to sell, Banorte is interested in acquiring them.

This is the perfect time to make a profit and give your precious pieces a new home. On the other hand, if you want to expand your collection, you can trust Banorte to acquire that coin you so desire.

Remember that the numismatics focused on precious metals it is a long-term investment. Whether you are an experienced collector or just starting out in this fascinating world, counting on a reliable institution like Banorte It gives you security and peace of mind in your transactions.