BETWEEN THE REMAINDER OF THIS MONTH OF OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER, those interested in acquiring the assets of Banamex on sale must submit their final offer to Citi. On stage only three postures are seen.

Consider that of the owner of the Mexico Group headed by Germán Larrea, that of Daniel Becker and his Mifel Bank and of Banorte chaired by Carlos Hank González. The latter faces a challenging scenario.

Without going into the price field, which for the selling party led by Jane Fraser would be optimal at no less than 10 billion dollars, For Banorte, there are two major obstacles to overcome.

First of all, there is the workforce: If the bank led by Marcos Ramírez is the one that acquires Banamex, it would have to absorb its approximately 31 thousand employees that it has in all the country.

Banorte It also has a workforce of close to 26,000 people, so it would become an institution with just over 57,000 employees, many of them redundant in their functions.

BBVA, the Spanish bank headed by Eduardo Osuna and after which Banorte has set the goal of achieving it with the purchase of Banamex’s retail banking business, has around 40,000 workers.

For the merger of Banorte and Banamex to be economically profitable, the former would have to get rid of at least 30% of the staff of the latter and close three-quarters of its branches.

The first factor, that of the employees, will have a high financial cost, which is why there is already talk of a cost-sharing scheme with Citi and Banamex or a discount on the final price.

Even so, the Hank family and its shareholders would have to immediately apply a voluntary retirement program to adjust their new workforce to the requirements of the market and the competition.

The other hurdle to be overcome by Banorte is the fate of Afore Banamex considering that it already owns 50% of Afore XXI, the largest in the Mexican private pension system.

And here three scenarios open. The simplest is for the National Retirement Savings System Commission to enforce its law over the Economic Competition Law and merge the two Afores.

Although the regulation only authorizes a cap of 20% market share, there is a clause that does authorize concentration beyond that threshold if the workers’ assets are not put at risk.

This is the best and fastest way to solve the Afore issue, with which Banorte would become the dominant player in number of managed assets: number one would add number three.

THESE ARE THE main collaborators of Raquel Buenrostro who were still at the Tax Administration Service (SAT) last week, but who have surely already begun to occupy key positions in the Ministry of Economy: Guadalupe Araceli García Martínez, General Legal Administrator; Rosa María Gutiérrez Rodríguez, General Administrator of Evaluation; Paloma Rachel Aguilar Correa, General Administrator of Resources and Services, and Andrea Yoalli Hernández Xoxotla, General Administrator of Taxpayer Services. The only man is Luis Abel Romero López, who was the General Administrator of Collection, and who has already taken possession of the Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce. Their respective positions in the SAT will be assumed by new cadres in which Antonio Martínez Dagnino already works, including the National Customs Agency left by Horacio Duarte. All will go through Senate ratification.

THE MAYOR OF Rosarito, Araceli Brown Figueredo, is unleashed: her hosts from the Urban Control, Rent Collection, Fire Department and, of course, Verification directorates, who supervise the same restaurants, construction licenses, land uses and even registration of extinguishers, they are harassing the various businesses under the pretext that they are not complying with permits. In fact, the municipal president has instructed them to pass a tray, to do their respective cooperation, in what local businessmen and merchants describe as a “floor charge.” And be careful who resists because they close the business. In Rosarito they wonder if Araceli is making a purse for a new re-election or to withdraw from it.

ON THURSDAY, the creditors’ agreement was signed at the Altán offices, the last step for the company chaired by Anthony McCarthy and directed by Carlos Lerma to exit the commercial bankruptcy, a status it entered in November 2021. It was signed with between 85 and 90% consent of the lenders, including Luis Antonio Ramírez’s Bancomext-Nafinsa, Jorge Mendoza’s Banobras, Ren Zhengfei’s Huawei, Pekka Lundmark’s Nokia, Zhao Huan’s China Developement Bank and Armando Garza Sada’s Axtel, among others. others. The agreement now goes to the bankruptcy judge, Olga Borja, who is expected to approve it this month. 28 billion pesos are restructured.

ANTONIO JUAN MARCOS Issa returned directly to the contracting business. He recently launched Auxiliary Maritime and Oil Services (Isamar), with which he intends to recover his golden days in the Pemex administrations of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña. The personal adviser of the former director Rogelio Montemayor in Vicente Fox’s six-year term goes for million-dollar boat rental contracts to the so-called State production company. Perhaps you relate the surname Issa to the energy sector by the Simsa company, founded by Salomón Issa Murra and currently directed by his sons Salomón and Nessim Issa Tafich, who are nephews of Antonio Juan.