As of this Saturday, August 3, 2024, the Banorte bank buy three very special Mexican commemorative gold coins for over 80 thousand pesos, which ones are they?

According to According to the Banorte bank’s Metals table, which can be consulted on the financial institution’s official website, the following are the coins for which it gives more than 80 thousand pesos:

*Centenario (50 gold pesos): 51 thousand 850 pesos

*Azteca (20 gold pesos): 19 thousand 640 pesos

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 9 thousand 820 pesos

Banorte gives you more than $80,000 for these three commemorative coins/Photo: Banorte

Characteristics of the coins that Banorte buys

According to official information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), he Centenary (50 gold pesos) was minted in 1921 as a standard coin to commemorate the first centenary of Mexico’s Independence. Later in 1931, its minting was suspended and it was not until 1943 that it was minted again due to the growing demand for gold coins that existed at that time.

Meanwhile, as detailed by the Mexican central bank, the Centenario (50 pesos gold) on the obverse features one of the national shields used in the past, and the reverse symbolizes a Winged Victory, represented in the monument of the Angel of Independence, together with a background of the legendary Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes. This piece has a pure gold content of 1.20565 ounces and like all the pieces in the Centenario family, it has a purity of 0.900.

Characteristics of the coins that Banorte buys/Photo: screenshot

Now, the following are the characteristics of the Aztec coin (20 gold pesos) that Banorte buys from you:

*Measurements: 27.5 millimeters

*Material: Gold

*Law: 0.9

*Weight oz: 0.4822 ounce

*Weight gr: 16.667 sections

*Finish: Satin

The Azteca (20 gold pesos) has on the obverse “the eagle in profile. On the top, the eagle and the legend “United Mexican States”. On the bottom right, the year of issue. Stepped engraving”. On the other hand, the reverse of the Azteca (20 gold pesos) is characterized by containing on the top, the Aztec calendar. Meanwhile, on its lower part, it has, surrounding, the face value, the fineness and the material, maintaining the same engraving as the obverse.

On the other hand, in relation to the characteristics of the Hidalgo (10 gold pesos)according to the official Banxico website, are the following:

“This coin, minted under the monetary reform of 1905, is the first Republican coin to contain the reproduction of a national hero: Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, who began the War of Independence on September 16, 1810. The obverse shows the typical eagle that was used in the national coat of arms at that time, while the reverse shows Hidalgo’s profile.”

