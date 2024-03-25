We are just a few days away from Holy Week 2024, so if you don't have enough money to enjoy the vacationit is good for you to know that the Banorte bank gives you up to almost 70 thousand pesos For your coin collection, which ones are they?

According to the official website of Banorte Metals, the following are the 6 gold coins for which the aforementioned Mexican financial entity pays 67 thousand 150 pesos:

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

*Centenary (50 gold pesos): 39,500 pesos.

*Aztec (20 pesos gold): 14 thousand pesos.

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 7 thousand pesos.

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 3,500 pesos.

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 1,750 pesos.

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 1,400 pesos.

Banorte gives you almost 70 THOUSAND PESOS for this Holy Week if you sell these 6 COINS/Photo: Banorte

Banjercito buys commemorative 20 peso coins

On the other hand, it is worth taking into account the National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy SNC (Banjercito) also buys and sells the 20 peso commemorative coins that circulate normally in the national market, although, it must be made clear, their price is the same as their denomination, that is, 20 Mexican pesos.

However, the only Banjercito branches that buy and sell commemorative 20 Mexican peso coins are those located in the Mexico City and Metropolitan Area.

It is in this way that for buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins In Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.

To conclude, we leave you the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy you:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

*Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

Banorte gives you almost 70 THOUSAND PESOS for this Holy Week if you sell these 6 COINS/Photo: Banxico