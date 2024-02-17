Banorte, the bank that has been characterized by its different promotions and gifts, is making available to its clients a exclusive benefit that can only be accessed on Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to the publication posted on the social networks of the Banorte bank, account holders who use their bank cards on Wednesdays and Fridays will be able choose between different promotions.

In this sense, according to the post made on the official account of Banorte's social network X, the following are the promotions that the bank makes available when using its bank cards:

*15% bonus with digital card, plus double Banorte Total Reward points.

*10% bonus with physical card.

*With Banorte payroll, an additional 25% is given to what is already subsidized or 6 months without interest.

“Enjoy every Wednesday and Friday, the great benefits that your Banorte Cards have for you. Choose between bonuses or MSI,” can be read in the post published on the aforementioned virtual platform.

In the case of the first two promotions, it should be noted that to make them valid, purchases of 2,500 pesos or more must be made in participating stores; In the second case, on the other hand, it applies to purchases of 3 thousand pesos or more.

The validity of the active promotion on Wednesdays and Fridays with Banorte cards is from January 22 to February 21 of this 2024and for them to be valid they must be activated at www.banorte/tutarjetafavorita, in the “Custom made to you” section.

Banorte gives JUICY BENEFITS to some clients until February 21/Photo: Banorte

Banorte takes you to see the musical “Anastasia”

Banorte bank is offering a 40% discount between February 14 and March 2, 2024 using its bank cards.

According to what is indicated in its official social media accounts, the Banorte bank will be giving a 40% discount on the purchase of tickets for Anastasia, the Broadway musical, which is presented at the Telcel Theater in Plaza Carso. Added to 3 months without interest.

The promotion of 40% discount plus 3 months without interest with Banorte credit, debit and payroll cards applies to the performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the orchestra sections 1, 2 and 1, as well as VIP preference.