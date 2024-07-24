Banorte bank, at this time, is paying 48 thousand 848 pesos for one of the commemorative gold coins that you buy, and we will give you more details about it shortly.

Under this understanding, according to the Metals table of the Banorte bank, it is the Centenario coin (50 gold pesos) which the financial institution buys at 48 thousand 848 pesos and sells at 57 thousand 896 pesos.

According to official information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the Centenario (50 gold pesos) was minted in 1921 as a standard coin to commemorate the first centenary of Mexico’s Independence. Later in 1931, its minting was suspended and it was not until 1943 that it was minted again due to the growing demand for gold coins that existed at that time.

The Centenario (50 pesos in gold) features one of the national shields used in the past on the obverse, and the reverse symbolizes a Winged Victory, represented in the Angel of Independence monument, together with a background of the legendary Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl volcanoes. This piece has a pure gold content of 1.20565 ounces and, like all the pieces in the Centenario family, has a purity of 0.900.

Banorte buys this commemorative COIN for almost $49,000 | Features/Photo: Banxico

According to the official website of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the following are the authenticity features of Mexican coins:

Touch examination

When touching a coin, you should pay attention to:

+The assembly: In bimetallic coins, the assembly of the perimeter ring is practically perfect, so that to the touch no edge is perceived where it joins the core or center of the coin.

+The edge. This may be smooth, grooved (a series of parallel grooves along the thickness or edge of the coin), discontinuous grooved (a combination of parallel grooves and smooth parts) or with a groove around the perimeter. If it has burrs or other irregularities, it may be a fake coin.

+Texture: A coin should have a smooth texture. If it feels slippery or soapy, it could be a molten coin and therefore a counterfeit coin.

Visual examination

At a glance you can see:

+Color: The color of a coin is characteristic and unique. This color is due to the fact that two or more metals are joined together by melting during the coin’s manufacture (a process known as alloying). The color is fixed when the metals are melted and remains unchanged throughout the life of the coin. Mexican coins do not have any type of coating, nor do they have metal plating or paint applied to them, therefore, they do not discolor.

+The shine: this is obtained during the minting of the coin and, like the color, is characteristic of each alloy.

+Smoothness; the parts of the coin that are not engraved must be smooth, uniform and without porosity.

+Wear: Coins, when used daily, suffer natural and irregular (uneven) wear. If a coin has regular or even wear, or has a general lack of clarity in the engraving, then it may be a counterfeit.

+Latent image: allows you to observe a change in image when the coin is moved to view it from different angles.

+Microtext: This is a very small text, so a magnifying glass is required to read it.

+The latent image and microtext are found on the 20 pesos coins of the C1 family. The first coin of this family was the commemorative coin of the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city and port of Veracruz, which was put into circulation on April 22, 2020.

Comparative exam

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a coin, you can compare its weight, diameter and thickness with another coin that you are sure is authentic. Any difference in weight, diameter or thickness may indicate that it is a fake coin.