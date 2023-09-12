One of the most important services that every driver should have in relation to their private car is the Car insurancewhich is why, if you do not have it, you will be interested in knowing which Banorte bank offers exclusive benefits for those who have car insurance.

First of all, in case you don’t know what the benefits of having car insurance are, according to the official website of BBVAyou must keep in mind that this serves for the following:

*In the event of a robbery, not having insurance can cause the person to lose part of their assets.

*A car accident may require damage repair, however, by selecting the best car insurance you can avoid spending a lot of money.

*If third parties are involved in an accident, the insurance, depending on the coverage, could cover the required expenses.

*Auto insurance provides legal, medical and road assistance if necessary.

Now, in the case of the auto insurance that Banorte offers to vehicle owners throughout the national territory, the following are its exclusive benefits:

*Guaranteed repairs for 1 year

*Assistance during your trip 24 hours a day

*Locksmith

*Tow truck 24 hours

*Change of flat tire

* Gasoline delivery

Banorte announces new BENEFITS in its car insurance that Banamex and BBVA DO NOT HAVE / Photo: Pixabay

In addition, Banorte car insurance covers accidents and theftsthe next:

*Material damage

*Damage to third parties

*Medical expenses for occupants

*Legal assistance

*Coverage in Mexico and the USA

To quote car insurance in Banorte, just go to the official website of the financial institution and answer a questionnaire where you must provide information about the car and the owner of the car, and, after that, the web portal will provide information about the possible cost of service.

Banorte announces new BENEFITS in its car insurance that Banamex and BBVA DO NOT HAVE / Photo: Cuartoscuro

“With your Banorte Auto Insurance, being a responsible driver gives you rewards. Take out your insurance now and download the Maneja Seguro Banorte app, to obtain unique benefits such as electronic wallets and more. Restrictions apply.” details a publication uploaded to the official X (Twitter) account of Banco Banorte.

