Recently, the Banorte bank announced that it has introduced a new service for all its account holders who are in the Mexican national territory, which will make their lives easier.

And, according to what is detailed on its official website, Banorte bank clients can now carry out international bank transfers wherever they are.

In this sense, as indicated on the official website of the Mexican financial entity, to make international bank transfers only the following data is needed:

*Full name of the bank

*City, state and country of the destination bank

*Name and address of the transfer beneficiary

*Beneficiary account number at the destination bank

To make international bank transfers at Banorte, you must follow the following steps:

*First, enter the Banorte app and select the “Transfer” option.

*Then, search and choose the recipient.

*After that, the account must be selected.

*Later, the user will have to choose the currency and follow the steps indicated on the screen and that's it!

Banorte adds NEW SERVICE to attract clients from other banks/Photo: Freepik

Can a transfer be canceled at Banorte?

Banorte, one of the most important banks in Mexico, according to what is stated on its official website, allows its account holders to cancel a bank transfer if the person uses the wrong account, as long as it is from Banorte.

“If the transfer is applied to the destination account and it is a Banorte account, contact Línea Directa to file a file. If the transfer is scheduled to be paid on the next business day, the specialized executive of Línea Directa will advise you to cancel the operation from your portal as long as it is canceled before 6:00 pm in the case of TEF”, it is detailed on the aforementioned website

Banorte adds NEW SERVICE to attract clients from other banks/Photo: Cuartoscuro

Nevertheless, In the event that the Banorte client has made a bank transfer to an account number of another financial institution, it will not be possible to cancel the operation nor recover the money, so users are urged to Be attentive to this information if you do not want to affect your finances..