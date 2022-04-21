“It is a tragedy that the corrupt European elites have caused the Ukrainian people. The fault lies in Moscow, but also in Brussels“This was stated by Steve Bannon, former strategist of Donald Trump, in an interview with ‘Piazzapulita’ in which he pointed the finger for the Ukrainian crisis against” the leadership of NATO, of the EU that led innocent Ukrainians towards the own destruction “.

The situation in Mariupol is “worse than Vietnam, it seems Dresden in 1945 “, continued Bannon, according to which in Moscow as in Beijing there are” a group of criminals “, but the point is different:” We must ask ourselves why the Ukrainians who ask for aid from the EU every day and NATO was given the false hope that they would be protected, that they would have allies. But sending a few weapons, grenades or missiles is not enough. They need the Western leadership to force the Russians to negotiate. “

“Europe stop buying gas from the Russians“, Bannon added, indicating the solution to” force “Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.” We must stop purchasing energy “from Russia, but this” will not happen because the entire European economic structure is based on natural gas. low-cost Russian “, continued Bannon, insisting that the EU and NATO” deluded “Ukrainians into believing they would be protected. When Trump was in the White House” there was a strategy for Russia “and if the republican had still been president “this would never have happened”, he specified. “We had the opportunity to make Russia an ally against the Chinese Communist Party which is the greatest threat to the Judeo-Christian West and also to the Italy “, added Bannon, arguing that the European elites who” wanted gas from Russia never wanted this alliance “.