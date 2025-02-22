Steve Bannon, The strategist of the populist right and former advisor to Donald Trump, has strongly criticized the leader of the French National Front, Jordan Bardella, accusing him of “cowardice”, “Blandengue” and “a child unable to lead France.”

Bannon, a key figure in the expansion of Trumpism … Beyond the United States, he did not hide in an interview with ABC at the Conservative Political Action Congress (CPAC) contempt for Bardella’s decision to cancel your speech at the event after the controversy generated by an assumption Nazi greeting.

«Bardella does not have the necessary courage to lead a nation like France. I said to Marine Le Pen He was wasting time with him for years, and has shown it, ”he said in an interview outside the event.

According to Bannon, Bardella’s reaction to the controversy was a show of weakness: «Yes The press scares you Saying that he was ambiguous, so you don’t have what is needed to face the establishment ».

Bannon denies having made a Nazi greeting. In an intervention on Thursday, he said he would like a third mandate from Trump and then raised his right arm. In the interview he said he was simply greeting the audience.

While attacking the French leader, Bannon showed great enthusiasm for the presence of Santiago Abascal and Vox’s role in European politics. «Yes, I love it. All here. I organized a private dinner for him on Wednesday night, I had all the rightists at a private dinner, ”he said. Vox had not reported his presence at dinner organized by Bannon.

The interview with Bannon also revolved around Elon Musk, Another of the CPAC star guests, whom he had criticized very hard in the past.

«Musk is a genius, but thinks of differential calculations, not as a politician. His intervention was extraordinary, although sometimes conventional logic does not follow, ”said Bannon. On the businessman, who took the stage with a chainsaw and dark glasses, he added: «I loved the style. With the chainsaw, the hat ».

However, Bannon did not put aside his skepticism regarding Silicon Valley billionaires: «Musk, Mark Zuckerberg… none of them is Really of ours. They are opportunistic. They are with us because they need us now, but as soon as the wind changes, they will go to the other side. They are globalist ».

Trump’s ex -analysis also strongly criticized traditional Republicans, accusing them of being complicit in the establishment and corruption in Washington. «Congress has been covering the waste and fraud for years. Now Musk is bringing everything to light, and some try to blame the deep state. That is garbage. The responsibility is in the House of Representatives, ”he said.

On the future of the right in Europe, Bannon was blunt: «Those who lead with fear will not go far. People want strong leaders, not scared children, ”he said in reference to Bardella.

Congress CPACwhich this year has reinforced its link with Trump, has made it clear who the allies and who the adversaries within the global ultra -right are. While Vox is consolidated as a key actor in this movement, the National Front is isolated from this environment.

On who is a leader according to his priorities in Europe, Bannon said that Víktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary.