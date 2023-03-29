Former Trump strategist said he was “very close” to Eduardo Bolsonaro and added: “He will be the president of Brazil one day”

Former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, classified an alleged decline of the right as “left joke”. In the evaluation of the political strategist, ideology is “more robust than ever”, even accumulating defeats at the polls and seeing their leaders involved in lawsuits.

“Trump didn’t lose in 2020 and Bolsonaro certainly not lost in Brazil. […] It is obvious that there was theft in Brazil and it was probably more scandalous than with Trump”, said Bannon in an interview published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Tuesday (28.Mar.2023).

Like the former leaders of the US and Brazil, Bannon disputes the results of the last presidential elections. In justification of his theory, he said that Trump appears ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in the 2024 election polls.

As for Bolsonaro, he pondered that “he shouldn’t have left the country”, but said he believed that the exponent of the Brazilian right would return and be elected president. “[Bolsonaro] went to CPAC [Conferência de Ação Política Conservadora, na sigla em inglês]gave a historic speech and moved the audience incredibly.”

Bannon also mentioned the victory of Giorgia Meloni, in Italy, and the strength gained by Marine Le Pen in the French Parliament, despite the defeat in the presidential elections to Emmanuel Macron. He cited other prominent names from the global right, such as: Viktor Orbán, in Hungary, Nigel Farage, in the United Kingdom, Narendra Modi, in India, and Shinzo Abe, in Japan.

When asked about his contact with the Bolsonaro family, he said “really close” from the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and added: “He will be the president of Brazil one day.”

COURT LAWSUITS

Both Trump and Bolsonaro respond to lawsuits in their countries. While the American is being investigated for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, Bolsonaro’s participation in the invasion of the Three Powers, on January 8 of this year, among other actions, is being investigated.

In Bannon’s assessment, “if [Trump] is indicted, he will have more power than ever”. The political strategist calls the protesters who promoted the attacks in the US and Brazil “freedom fighters”.

“Who broke the law, broke the law. But it was a small portion of people compared to the hundreds of thousands who were there. [no Capitólio]. Those who broke the law must suffer the consequences if it is proven that they were not instigated by federal agents.”

About Brazil, he said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “he is a transnational criminal in partnership with the Chinese Communist Party, he is a partner of the worst regime in modern history. Those people [que protestaram contra ele] are definitely freedom fighters”.