Before appearing, the former Trump aide spoke outside the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, and said he was “proud” | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHELLE MCCOUGHLIN

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), appeared this Monday (1st) at a federal prison in Danbury, in the state of Connecticut, to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with an investigation by the United States Congress.

On Friday (28), the United States Supreme Court had denied a request by Bannon to not have to appear to serve his sentence while an appeal is being processed in a federal appeals court in Washington, the country’s capital.

According to CNN, before appearing, the former Trump aide made a statement outside the prison and said he was “proud.” “It’s time for me to surrender in Danbury,” Bannon said.

In early June, a district judge had ruled that the former aide must report to a federal prison by July 1 to serve his sentence in 2022.

In October of that year, a federal court in Washington sentenced Bannon to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with a US House committee investigating the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

The former aide refused to testify in the House or hand over documents related to his alleged involvement in Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Bannon was also ordered to pay a $6,500 fine.

Bannon argues that he did not contempt the US House and that he merely followed the advice of his lawyers, who instructed him not to respond to the subpoena from the house (at the time with a Democratic majority) until allegations that Trump had “executive privilege” in the case as a former president were clarified.