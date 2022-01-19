His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a decision to amend some provisions regulating vehicle transportation and leasing activities in the Emirate of Dubai.

The decision shall enter into force 90 days after its publication.

The decision stipulated the replacement of the texts of the articles related to the practice of activities related to mobility by vehicles, obligations of facilities, violations and administrative penalties, and grievances.

He stressed the necessity of obtaining the necessary permit from the Licensing Agency in the Roads and Transport Authority to practice the activity of transporting vehicles, or to manage transport and delivery requests through electronic platforms and smart applications.

and other activities specified in the resolution.

According to the new texts, it is prohibited for any individual or entity to engage in any of the activities that the facility is authorized to engage in, among the activities specified in the resolution, or the activities specified in a resolution issued by the Director General and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, before obtaining a permit for this from the licensing institution. , provided that government agencies are excluded from obtaining this permit, and it is for a period of one year, renewable for similar periods, provided that the renewal request is submitted within at least 30 days from the date of its expiry.

In accordance with the amendments included in the resolution, the licensing institution may, in accordance with the conditions and procedures approved by it, extend the validity of the permit for a period not exceeding three years, provided that the executive regulations of the resolution specify the conditions, procedures, requirements and documents that must be available to issue and renew the permit.

The decision stipulates that companies or individual institutions authorized to engage in the activity must abide by a number of obligations, the most important of which are: adherence to the regulations, decisions and instructions issued by the Roads and Transport Authority related to the practice of the activity, and the provision of office, vehicles and parking spaces commensurate with the nature of the activity they are authorized to practice, and in line with the controls and standards that It is approved by the licensing agency in this regard, in addition to the commitment of the company or individual institution to practice the activity specified for it in the permit, writing the name of the facility, and the weight of the vehicle in its empty and loaded condition, in a clear and legible way on the outside of the vehicle, in accordance with what is approved by the licensing agency in this regard.

The companies and institutions authorized to practice the activity are also obligated not to stick or hang any advertising materials on the vehicle’s chassis without obtaining a prior approval from the Roads and Transport Authority, and not to assign the permit to others or dispose of it in any way except after obtaining the prior approval of the licensing agency. Accordingly, obtaining the licenses and permits that the legislation in force in the emirate requires to obtain, examining the vehicles through which the activity is carried out when licensing or renewing their licence, at the service centers specified by the licensing agency in this regard, and not stopping the activity until after obtaining approval The prior licensing agency.

The obligations specified by the decision within the new amended article included the necessity to use the parking and places approved by the Roads and Transport Authority and the competent authorities in the emirate when practicing the activity, to cooperate with the authority’s employees and those authorized by it, and to provide the licensing agency with the information, data and documents it requests, and to comply with the approved technical requirements of the vehicle. At the licensing institution and the competent government agencies, according to the activity it is authorized to engage in, and keeping records that include all data related to practicing the activity, for the periods specified by the licensing agency in this regard, and installing the tracking system approved by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency in accordance with what is approved by the licensing agency in this regard. matter.

Anyone who violates the provisions of the resolution and its executive regulations and the decisions issued according to it shall be punished with a fine of a specified value, and the value of the fine shall be doubled in the event that the same violation is repeated within one year from the date of the previous violation, not exceeding 10 thousand dirhams.

The Roads and Transport Authority may take a number of measures and procedures against the violator, including a written warning, suspension from practicing the activity for a period not exceeding six months, and cancellation of the permit.

The new texts amended by virtue of the Executive Council’s decision made it possible for anyone with an interest to complain in writing to the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, of the decisions, procedures, and measures taken against him in accordance with the provisions of the decision and its executive regulations, within 30 days from the date of his notification of the grieved decision, procedure or measure. The grievance shall be decided upon within 30 days from the date of its submission by a committee formed by the Director General for this purpose, and the decision issued in this grievance shall be final.

The duration of the permit is one year, renewable for similar periods, and government agencies are excluded from the decision.



• The licensing institution may extend the validity of the permit for a period not exceeding three years.



