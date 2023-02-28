On Monday, the United States and Canada joined European institutions and governments that ordered the ban on the TikTok application.

Last December, the US Senate passed a bill to prevent federal employees from using the app on government-owned devices.

The White House gave government agencies 30 days to ban the application on their devices, while 19 US states earlier banned the application in their local government agencies, albeit partially.

List of bodies, countries and governments that have banned or decided to block the application:

European Commission

Council of the European Union

European Parliament

India

Jordan

Canadian government agencies

US government agencies

Government employees and MPs in Denmark

The Netherlands is moving to ban the application on the devices of its employees

The reasons for banning “Tik Tok” in the West differ from the reasons that prompted countries in the Middle East, such as Jordan, or South Asia, such as India, to take this step.

The main reason in the West is security concerns, and says the app is under the influence of the Chinese government.

An expert in information technology, Ahmed Al-Sheikh, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the “Tik Tok” application itself admitted to collecting information on some Western journalists, as the official correspondence showed.

He adds that the application, which is owned by the Chinese “ByteDance” company, monitored the locations of these people and the information they receive and tried to minimize this information. “.

He added that this was the turning point that shows that Western concerns about the application are in order.

However, the information technology expert said that there is some exaggeration in this area, as the current battle over it is part of the war between the West on the one hand and China on the other, and this war has multiple political, economic and technological aspects.

He added that the application tried to make some concessions to the United States, such as renting servers to store information in the United States instead of storing it in China, but this did not satisfy Washington.

He said there were fears of TikTok spying on Western officials.

Ahmed Al-Sheikh added that all social media, whether American, Russian or Chinese, collect information about users.

And he stressed that all social media is accused of violating privacy and trading user data, as the European Union imposed fines on American companies such as “Google” and “Meta”.

What does social media collect information?

User’s geographical location

The way he or she browses the app or outside the app such as our online activity

User activity outside the Internet are all like user movements

Ahmed Al-Sheikh explained that the United States fears that “Tik Tok” will monitor the websites of Americans, and thus show videos directed at them, in order to influence their political opinions, especially after its growing role in the world of news.

The information technology expert said that the matter will not stop there, as there is a vote in the Congressional Foreign Relations Committee, and if it takes place, President Biden will be authorized to ban TikTok in all devices inside the United States.

But the matter is opposed by the Americans themselves, as there are 113 million users, so it is difficult.

He added that if the United States was making fun of China and Russia that they run closed applications, it would – by banning the application – follow the same path.

“Tik Tok” is rising by rocket force, and there is no Western competitor with the same speed, and this is what raises the West’s fears, according to Ahmed Al-Sheikh.

The owner company confirms that it is not subject to the influence of any government, including the Chinese governments.

Beijing attached

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the United States exaggerates the concept of national security and misuses state powers to suppress foreign companies.

She stressed that Beijing strongly opposes these measures, in response to Washington’s decision to ban “Tik Tok” in federal government employees’ devices within a maximum period of 30 days.