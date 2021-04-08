Spain, today, Thursday, banned the sale of a painting hours before it will be auctioned because it may be signed by the famous Italian artist, Caravago.

The painting is an oil work attributed to a painter from the José de Ribera School, with an estimated value of 1,500 euros.

“The Ministry of Culture announces that the painting, which was to be sold at an auction in Madrid, is not exportable because it may be attributed to Caravago,” the Spanish Minister of Culture Jose Manuel Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, attaching the tweet to an article from El Pais newspaper about the file.

This decision was taken on the basis of a report issued by the “Prado” Museum in the Spanish capital, which sheds light on “sufficient documentary evidence related to the style” that confirms the work’s attribution to Caravago.

And the auction house “Ansurina”, which was organizing the auction, confirmed that the painting titled “Wreath of Thorns” had been withdrawn from the auction.

She pointed out that “several experts are currently studying the work”, stressing that the authorities declared “it is not permissible to export” the painting “and it will not leave Spain.”

Government sources said that in view of the “speed of events”, a “in-depth” technical and scientific study should be conducted to ascertain whether “the proportions of work to Caravago are correct after an academic discussion.”

And a professor of contemporary art history at the University of Rome III, Maria Cristina Terzaghi, pointed out that this painting was signed by Caravago, saying in an article in the Italian newspaper “La Repubblica”, “It is him.”

She explained, “This work shows a deep connection with the paintings (Caravago) during his early stay in Naples.”

Caravago is a title conquered by the famous Italian painter Michelangelo Merese, who is considered one of the most prominent painters of the Renaissance. He lived between 1571 and 1610 AD.