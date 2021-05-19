The State Prosecutor has affirmed that it is prohibited to publish any works directed at children that adorn him with behaviors contrary to public order and public morals.

The Public Prosecution noted, on its social media accounts, that according to Article 26 of the Child Rights Law (Wadima), it is prohibited to publish, display, circulate, possess or produce any visual, audio or printed works or games directed at the child that address the child’s sexual instincts or decorate Has behaviors that are contrary to public order and public morals, or that encourage deviation in behavior.

Whoever violates this, according to Article 66 of the same law, is punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of not less than 100 thousand dirhams and not more than 400 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





