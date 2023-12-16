The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced a ban on the movement of trucks in some streets of Nad Al Sheba Reserve, around the clock, after coordination and study with the Dubai Police General Command, and after the completion of the first phase of the development of Meydan Street, and the conversion of roundabouts into traffic intersections controlled by traffic lights.

The authority began implementing the ban since the beginning of this December, after installing informational and warning signs prohibiting the movement of trucks at the entrances to streets and roads branching from Al Khail Road and Meydan Street, and coordinating with real estate and development companies in the area.

The authority stated that the recent ban on truck movement was taken based on the strategic plans to develop areas and reserves in the Emirate of Dubai during the coming period, stressing that the Nad Al Sheba area is one of the areas that will be replanned and developed in the next ten years.

She said that prohibiting the movement of trucks on the roads is subject to several studies and engineering and technical details, which depend on the density of vehicles, traffic accident statistics, the state of urban development on both ends of the street, and the distribution of vehicle traffic on alternative roads capable of accommodating traffic movement.

The authority called on development companies in the Nad Al Sheba area and drivers of heavy vehicles to use the alternative routes it has specified for the passage of trucks.

In cases where trucks are forced to pass through prohibited streets, drivers must apply for a permit to move heavy vehicles during prohibited times and areas in the traffic system of the Emirate of Dubai, which is linked between the Authority and Dubai Police.

The Authority confirmed the violation of all drivers and owners of heavy vehicles who do not adhere to the instructions and requirements for the passage of heavy vehicles on the streets of the emirate.