The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah issued a package of decisions, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan, to preserve the safety of the community, as it was decided not to authorize or allow the establishment of family or institutional breakfast tents or eat collective meals in a public place, or provide and distribute breakfast meals in the fronts of restaurants. Or at gathering points, or in front of homes and mosques, or through cars or any other means.

It was decided to prohibit advertising or presenting special offers about breakfast meals by all means, and to limit the distribution of meals or in-kind assistance to needy families by the official charitable bodies approved in the emirate.

It was decided that the field teams formed from the concerned authorities would intensify their inspection and monitoring campaigns during the holy month.





