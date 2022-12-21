Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain announced that the decision to ban the use of single-use plastic bags in the emirate will come into force as of January 1, 2023. And according to the decision, starting from the first of next January, single-use plastic bags in the emirate will be replaced with multi-use bags, with technical specifications and standards approved by the Umm Al Quwain Municipality, or biodegradable, or bags made of paper or “woven” cloth.

The sales outlets in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, to achieve the objectives of this decision, are obligated to impose a tariff of no less than (25) fils from the date of January 1, 2023, on each single-use plastic bag that it presents to the consumer, as a prelude to the complete ban on single-use plastic bags in the country. In addition to implementing awareness initiatives that contribute to reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags, informing the consumer of the tariff imposed on the consumption of single-use plastic bags, educating him about their risks, and guiding him to use and provide appropriate alternatives. The decision aims to protect the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution, reduce the negative effects resulting from wrong practices, encourage a culture of environmental protection and its sustainability, by reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags, leading to their ban, and promoting the behavior of community members through environmental awareness and education programs to reduce environmental pollution. Environmental footprint, and support the emirate’s efforts towards achieving Umm Al Quwain’s strategy for a sustainable blue economy.

The Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department is responsible for developing the necessary plans and policies to implement the provisions of this decision and presenting them to the Executive Council for approval, determining the single-use plastic bags to be banned, and the exceptions contained therein, and preparing and implementing awareness and educational programs on the importance of shifting from the consumption of single-use plastic bags, to Consume other sustainable and versatile alternatives.