The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced a ban on the use of single-use plastic bags in shopping centers and all sales outlets in the emirate. The department gave all entities responsible for sales a three-month period to actually begin implementing the decision and using environmentally friendly bags.

This comes in line with Ministerial Resolution No. (380) of 2022 regarding regulating the use of single-use products in the country’s markets, and in compliance with Federal Law No. (2) of 2018 regarding integrated waste management, and the initiative of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which aims to make the UAE bag-free. To protect the environment.

The Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department, Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, confirmed that all of the department’s plans, projects and initiatives aim to preserve the environment and ensure sustainability, and spare no effort to confront all environmental challenges, including plastic bags, which are a real danger to all living creatures. .

Al Hosani pointed out that the country is witnessing today the production of many environmentally friendly alternatives that can be used when shopping, stressing the move towards ensuring a gradual reduction in the production and use of plastic bags, to regulate the use of plastic products and single-use bags, and to reduce plastic waste that is harmful to the environment, which contributes. In promoting sustainability.

The department announced that it will give all entities responsible for selling a period of three months to actually begin implementing the decision and using environmentally friendly bags, noting that a tariff of 25 fils will be applied to the bags, with the price indicated to the consumer. In the event of any inquiries, please contact the hotline 80070.