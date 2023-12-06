The State Duma adopted a law prohibiting schoolchildren from using phones in class

The State Duma approved in final reading a bill banning the use of phones by schoolchildren in class. According to deputies, this could increase the authority of teachers and also allow students to communicate more in the classroom. Now the bill must be approved by the Federation Council.

The ban on phones in lessons is associated with increasing the authority of teachers

The document card published on the website of the System for Supporting Legislative Activities (SOZD) states that corresponding changes will be made to the Federal Law “On Education in the Russian Federation.” According to the explanatory note to the bill, the implementation of this provision will increase the authority of the teaching profession. “The bill strengthens the dominant role of the teacher in the process of training and education in an educational organization,” the document says.

It is noted that favorable conditions for the teacher are associated with compliance with discipline on the part of schoolchildren. Thus, it will be prohibited to use communication devices in lessons. An exception will be cases provided for in the educational program, in which it will be necessary to turn to electronic resources, as well as situations related to the emergence of a danger to the life or health of students and employees of the educational organization.

The author of the idea spoke about storing phones and exceptional cases

Co-author of the bill, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Nina Ostanina, said that the storage location of the equipment will be determined not by the State Duma, but by the relevant ministry. According to her, representatives of the ministry will carefully study the opinion of the parent and expert community and write down uniform standards that can be recommended to schools. “The law cannot state “keep in a cell, in a slipper, at the entrance or exit.” The federal law has framework reference rules,” she explained.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

Ostanina also added that in exceptional cases phones will not be banned. “Suppose a child has a chronic illness, he should not be deprived of the opportunity to use the telephone. This is completely obvious. These things must be anticipated. Also, sometimes the teacher himself asks to film something on his phone, some kind of QR code, and this is normal,” she added.

A general ban on the use of phones in lessons was introduced in 2022

The Russian Minister of Education in August 2022 announced that from September 1, the use of mobile phones during lessons is prohibited. According to him, schoolchildren cannot use phones according to new sanitary rules. A similar rule in educational institutions was introduced to ensure that smartphones do not distract children from their studies, the minister explained. It was noted then that students could contact their parents during breaks.

“I have repeatedly spoken about my daughter. She is now going to 7th grade, her son is going to 1st grade. She didn’t have cell phones until she was 14. And this did not make her study any worse. At the age of 14, a push-button mobile phone appeared. But there are no smartphones, no social networks, which often distract and negatively shape a child,” he said then.