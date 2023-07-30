Kwame (45) is one of the leaders of TriniConnection, the largest carnival group participating in the Rotterdam Summer Carnival this year. On the Coolsingel – it is late afternoon on Saturday – his group’s bandwagon is stopped and the music is turned off. Kwame asks the dancers in his group, ‘the masqueraders’, to stop dancing.

Then he addresses the organization and the sponsors, who are watching from the balcony of the Rotterdam city hall. Kwame, who does not want his last name in the newspaper, shouts: “I have a special announcement and I am emotional. This organization chooses to go back four hundred years in time, the time of the enslaved. This is our culture and our freedom. Welcome to the Caribbean culture.”

This week there was a fuss about an adjustment to the regulations of the Rotterdam Summer Carnival, in which the organization indicated, among other things, that it applies a ban on dancing to ‘vulgar or offensive expressions’. […] ‘Some dance forms may be experienced as provocative, especially if they contain sexual movements that are not appropriate for a family audience party.’ Earlier, the organization had specifically mentioned ‘bubbling’, a dance style in which two people rub against each other with their lower bodies.

The new rules provoked many reactions. On social media, many people fell over the fact that the organization determined what would be vulgar, vulgar or decent. In the procession, people marched with placards that read, “My ancestors are not vulgar.”

According to Kwame, a number of carnival groups have been trying to explain to the organization what carnival is for a year now. Carnival started out of slavery, when the enslaved were forbidden to express themselves in any form, he says. “What you see here in dance forms is a cultural expression of it. That cultural expression is a fundamental right.”

During this carnival, the participants can escape from everyday life for a while. “We hand over our concerns to the street. Banning our dance form because a number of carnival groups went too far last year is normal cancel culture.”

A man with a protest sign during the Summer Carnival parade.

Photo Walter Autumn



Rotate with the hips

Kwame refers to the organization’s ban this year on ‘winen’, also known as ‘grindin’: turning with the hips or ‘sanding’ against someone else, because this would not fit at the Summer Carnival as a ‘family party’. Kwame: “We understand that for people who are not familiar with our dance culture, this can be seen as immoral behavior. But labeling an entire culture as “vulgar” is outrageous. If you look back in history, we’ve come to this point before. During the times of slavery and colonialism, there was a ‘master’ who determined what we could and could not do. Now it’s happening again. What does that say about us? As black people we have achieved absolutely nothing.”

Judith Brown (56), member of an international group and came over specially from London, where there are many Caribbean dance groups, also says: “No one has ever forbidden us to ‘win’. On Saint Vincent [eiland in de Cariben] we grew up with it. My parents taught me how to dance and my sons, who now play in a brass band, grew up with Carnival. This is so wrong in this country. In a few weeks we will also be celebrating Caribbean Carnival in Notting Hill. In London wine we even with the police. Today, this is all people know about us: how we dance, but nothing about its origins. The Gay Pride can also be seen as sexually provocative. Why is it a problem for us?”

Let people express their culture, as long as everyone is respectful

Brightly colored costumes

During the Summer Carnival on Saturday, carnival dancers in brightly colored costumes greet their acquaintances, friends and family who have gathered along the route in Rotterdam.

Photo Walter Autumn



A few enforcers in uniform also participate in the parade, such as Gina De Otter (17), together with her mother Jannie (52) and her two colleagues Lara (21) and Kyelene (23), who prefer not to put their surname in the want newspaper. Gina is not allowed to officially work as an enforcer until she is eighteen, but says about the ban on ‘winen’: “Everyone should just be able to be free. It’s a party. I used to go as a kid too.”

The restriction creates a lot of uncertainty, people are hesitant – what is allowed and what is not? Gina Darnoud (35): “We are afraid to speak out, while carnival should be such a fun thing. We just want to celebrate Carnival as we have for forty years. Let people express their culture, as long as everyone is respectful.”

Naomi Jacobs (39) walks with her son Zion (3) in a children’s group, it is his first carnival. Naomi shows some understanding for the ban. “I can imagine that it can be offensive to children, you actually do bubbling in a club.”

Her friend Julien Werleman (39), who leads the children’s group, says: “Bubbling has nothing to do with carnival. Bubbling is actually dancehall, another genre of music. Soca or tumba, that is the carnival music of the Antilles. Of course there are limits. But what we teach the children is not vulgar. Soca music is now labeled as something vulgar and that is a great pity.”

Dancing people during the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam.

Photo Walter Autumn



Jamboli Mutuka (48) has brought his wife and children to watch carnival on the Nieuwe Binnenweg. “You dance with your body, not your head,” he says. “Where I come from, Cameroon, we dance like this. That’s how I saw my parents dance when I was little, with their hips.” His children, 5 and 6 years old, are participating for the first time this year. “Dancing where the genitals come into contact with each other, I think that’s something else. My kids don’t need to see that. But on the other hand: if they want to see it, they will watch it anyway: on TV or via TikTok.”

Wil Roodkerk (67) came from Maassluis. She understands the restrictions that the organization has imposed on certain types of dance. “That is normal in the Caribbean culture. But yes, when we get somewhere, don’t we also have to adapt? I think the dancing is really great, Summer Carnival is a huge experience. But dancing against each other like that is really not necessary.”

Peter Sas (77), a purebred Rotterdammer, doesn’t really care. On a terrace on the Mathenesserlaan, he reads the newspaper as he does every Saturday. “They just go ahead,” he says. “What difference does it make, that one day in the year?”