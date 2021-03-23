Banning offensive weapons .. Will Biden do it after the Colorado massacre?

With each shooting massacre in the United States, voices are raised calling for a ban on offensive weapons that are used in those operations.

Will US President Joe Biden do it?

Biden called, on Tuesday, Congress to take a decision on firearms after a new shooting that left ten people dead in a Colorado store, expressing support for the prohibition of offensive weapons.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, nor another hour, to take reasonable steps that would save lives in the future and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” the Democratic president said from the White House.

“We must ban offensive weapons,” he added.

At least 10 people were killed during a random shooting at a Colorado grocery store yesterday. It is the second fatal accident in the United States in a week. Where a gunman killed eight people in three health clubs on March 16 in the Atlanta area, before his arrest.

Successive US presidents have not yet succeeded in banning offensive weapons that are used in indiscriminate shootings because of the power of the arms producer lobby.