The day after their expulsion from Twitter, the 10 journalists suspended on Thursday night and without prior notice by the new owner and lord of the social network, Elon Musk, were still not entirely clear about the causes of their withering veto, which He melted his accounts to black without the option of reply or defense. The consequences, on the other hand, were crystal clear: the tycoon’s decision generated an alarmed global reaction from users of the platform, journalistic establishments, associations in defense of press freedom, the United Nations Organization and authorities from Washington to Brussels, where Vera Jourova, vice president of the European Commission, said the move violated the EU’s Digital Services Law and threatened with more than words. “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon”, the senior official tweeted on Friday morning.

In Washington, Democratic Congresswoman Lori Trahan (Massachusetts), a member of the House of Representatives committee that oversees good Internet governance, recalled on Twitter that the company had assured her this week that it had no intention of retaliating against journalists who criticized the company or its owner. “Less than 12 hours later, several technology reporters have been suspended. What’s the problem @elonmusk?” she added.

Melissa Fleming, the UN assistant secretary general for global communications, said she was “deeply disturbed” by the news. “Freedom of the press is not a toy,” she added. “A free press is the cornerstone of democratic societies and a key tool in the fight against harmful misinformation.” The governments of the United Kingdom and Germany agreed to express their concern about what happened. And Reporters Without Borders denounced that Musk’s management is a “disaster for the right to information”, in addition to a risk and a “threat to democracy” the “arbitrary” management of the large Internet platforms.

Beyond these acts of solidarity, few things unite the group of those expelled, reporters freelancing Y media representatives like The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post either Voice of America, among others, except that they are all Americans and that they have been publicly critical of Musk these days. The company did not respond to requests for an explanation from this and other newspapers, so it had to settle for Musk’s, which on Thursday night accused journalists, without providing evidence, of sharing private information about his whereabouts, a practice that he equated to “giving the coordinates for a murder.”

The owner of Tesla, who recently acquired Twitter for 44,000 million dollars (41,460 million euros), was referring to the closure, this Wednesday, of the @ElonJet account maintained by a 20-year-old named Jack Sweeney, who provided his half a million followers information to the minute of the location of the jet deprived of the second richest man on the planet (this has also been the week in which the French tycoon Bernard Arnault evicted him from the top of that list).

Sweeney, whose personal Twitter was also suspended along with two dozen others who tracked the air movements of super-millionaires, obtained that information from public records. Musk promised that his arrival at the company would usher in a new era, free from censorship. Once he had acquired it, he said: “My commitment to free speech is such that I will not ban the account that follows my plane, even though it is a risk to my security.”

Shortly after the expulsion of the journalists, Musk, who has repeatedly shown that changing his mind is one of his favorite pastimes, tweeted: “Non-stop criticizing me is fine, but doxxear [neologismo que define el acto de revelar información personal de otro usuario Internet] my real-time location and endangering my family is not.” And he announced the punishment for violators of that supervening Twitter rule: “seven days” out of the digital public square.

It also launched a two-stage survey (the first, with “too many options”, it was canceled after half an hour) for users to vote on whether to reinstate those affected immediately or in a week. At 5:00 p.m. in Washington (11:00 p.m. in Spain), when there were still just over six and a half hours left for the closing of the digital ballot box, more than 3.3 million users had expressed their opinion, and 59% were in favor of a sorry immediate.

One of those affected, Steve Herman, chief national correspondent for Voice of America, news service dependent on the US government, was still “in shock” and awaiting an explanation 16 hours after its permanent suspension, according to what he said in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS. He, he clarified, is not a technology reporter, although he has written since August “a couple of stories on Twitter.” He had some 112,000 followers, with whom he had shared his views on the social network’s march and comments on his teammates’ ban as it took place on Thursday night. “I think that was the reason for my expulsion. I was dragged by a snowball, ”he clarified. When asked if Musk’s accusations that he recklessly shared personal information about the tycoon’s movements are true, the reporter responded emphatically: “That is completely false.”

The veteran journalist explained that he did not know much about the survey in which his continuity was being settled on the social network (“I don’t care; Musk will do exactly what he wants”), and that he would be “willing to return to it “, But not at any price”.

Voice of America sent a statement to this newspaper in defense of its reporter, as well as The New York Times, whose technology specialist, Ryan Mac, was “unavailable for interviews.” “The suspension of several prominent journalists’ Twitter accounts is questionable and unfortunate. Neither him Times nor Ryan have received any justification as to why this occurred. We hope that all accounts are restored and that Twitter provides a satisfactory explanation,” Melissa Torres, spokeswoman for the New York newspaper, explained in an email.

the director of the washington post, Sally Buzbee took to Twitter on Thursday to demand the return of her employee, Drew Harwell, and to denounce “an act of censorship that directly undermines Musk’s promise to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free expression.” CNN, for its part, said in a statement that “the impulsive and unjustified suspension of several journalists, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning, but not surprising.” Later, Oliver Darcy, a columnist for the television network specializing in the media, published an article in which he considered that the incident raises “serious questions about the future of press freedom on Twitter, a platform that is a reference for its role as a ‘public square’. ‘digital’.

In addition to those mentioned, the list of the 10 expelled was completed early on Friday afternoon with Matt Binder, from the blog mashableformer TV host and noted left-wing analyst Keith Olbermann, Business Insider’s Linette Lopez, Micah Flee of The Intercept, and freelance journalists Tony Webster and Aaron Rupar.

The sanctions with which Jourova has threatened Musk from Brussels are contemplated in the Digital Services Act (DSA), the regulation approved this year by the European Union, which will begin to be applied in a few months. The punishment, which, as MEP Adriana Maldonado, a parliamentarian who worked on this rule, recalls, must be “effective, proportionate and dissuasive”, can reach up to 6% of the company’s annual turnover.

Since Musk acquired Twitter, he has already had several run-ins with the European Union. A few weeks ago he was the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, with whom he had a meeting in which he gave him a warning. “Twitter will have to apply transparent user policies, significantly strengthen content moderation and protect freedom of expression, tackle disinformation resolutely and limit targeted advertising,” the Frenchman declared on the social network at the end of the meeting. The official spokesman for the Commission for the Digital Economy, Johannes Barke, has completed Jourova’s words by adding that the DSA obliges platforms to have “clear, understandable and transparent” rules of use that respect Human Rights.

While all this was going on, Musk continued to be very active in his private preserve to the delight or shock of his more than 121 million followers. He also displayed that Nero attitude of his who watches with satisfaction as Rome burns. In a message he used the bonfire emoticon to celebrate that “Twitter is on fire.” Later, more enigmatic, he added: “And soon, ladies and gentlemen, the coup de grace.” It was not immediately clear what he was referring to, although it was later inferred that it was about the imminent publication of the sixth installment of the Twitter documents that have leaked to journalist Matt Taibi and that talk about how the company managed information about the troubles in Hunter Biden’s Alien, son of President Joe Biden. He also tweeted: “So inspiring to see the sudden love of free speech from the press.” And there, the emoji used was the one that cannot hide the blush among a cloud of hearts.

