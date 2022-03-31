Abu Dhabi Police announced changing the timings of trucks and buses transporting workers (50 passengers and more) and stopping their movement on Abu Dhabi roads during the morning and evening rush hours, during the holy month of Ramadan.





The morning peak times for trucks were set from 8:00 am to 10:00 am for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and buses for transporting workers were from 8:00 am to 10:00 am in Abu Dhabi only.





As for the evening peak hours for trucks, it is from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.





The decision, in cooperation with strategic partners, comes within the framework of efforts aimed at providing a smooth flow of traffic and reducing accidents that can be caused by heavy vehicles during the holy month.





The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to abide by the commitment not to move during the specified periods, stressing tightening control on roads, applying violations on trucks and buses transporting violating workers, and monitoring and violating them through smart systems.



