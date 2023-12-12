A side of fries, a döner sandwich or a hamburger from one of the major chains: we know that fast food is unhealthy, but we cannot always resist the temptation. Some municipalities are now trying to ban fast food restaurants, and authorities are calling for national measures. Are these steps necessary to improve the well-being of Dutch people, or do they restrict our freedom of choice?

