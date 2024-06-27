A person of Arab nationality resorted to court in Dubai, demanding financial compensation for what he described as psychological and moral damage, due to a voice message he received from another person, in which he described him as a “deceitful cheater.”

The Misdemeanor Court ruled to convict the defendant in the case, punishing him with a fine of 2,000 dirhams, confiscating the device used in the crime, and banning him from using the information network for six months. After issuing a final and final criminal ruling, the civil court examined the case and ruled that the defendant be obligated to pay an amount of 3,000 dirhams to the plaintiff as compensation. literary as a result of the harm he suffered.

In detail, an Arab person filed a lawsuit demanding that another person be obligated to pay an amount of 51 thousand dirhams, compensation for the damage, with a legal interest of 9%, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.

He said in his statement of claim that the defendant insulted him through a voice message he sent to him via the WhatsApp application in which he described him as a cheater and deceiver, which prompted him to file a report against him. The incident was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that the defendant was convicted and fined 2,000 dirhams. The used device will be confiscated for six months from the date of the ruling.

He added that the ruling was not appealed by the accused, so it became final according to a certificate issued by the Public Prosecution, attached to the case papers, noting that the defendant’s behavior caused him psychological harm.

For his part, the defendant appeared before the court and submitted a memorandum in which he requested at the end that the lawsuit be dismissed for lack of validity and proof.

After examining the case and the submissions submitted by both parties, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that it is legally established, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 35 of the Evidence Law and 269 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and based on what happened in the Dubai cassation case, that the civil court’s commitment to the ruling issued in the criminal case is limited. Based on what the criminal ruling decided in a necessary manner regarding the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the civil and criminal lawsuits and in the legal description, and its attribution to its perpetrator, if the criminal court finally decided on these issues, the civil court would have to abide by its obligation in the rights claims related to them, and it is impossible to re-examine them due to the consequences. Other than that, it violates the authority acquired by the final criminal judgment that convicted the accused.

Based on the above, it is established that the civil court issued a final ruling against the defendant in the criminal case, convicting him of the charge of insulting over the phone, by sending the plaintiff a voice message via the WhatsApp application, which included the phrase “cheater and deceiver,” and he was sentenced to a fine of 2,000 dirhams. This ruling has become final according to a final certificate issued by the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and thus the judiciary has made a necessary decision on the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits.

She explained that the voice message sent by the defendant to the plaintiff represents an insult to his person and a belittling of his status, which means that there was an error on the part of the defendant, which caused harm to the plaintiff, which the civil court considers a basis for his liability for appropriate compensation to redress the damages.

Regarding compensation, the civil court stated that it was established that the plaintiff suffered severe moral damage to himself, due to the insults he was exposed to, and this constitutes elements of moral damage, as psychological pain is compensable. It estimated an amount of 3,000 dirhams for the plaintiff, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses.

. The accused sent a voice message to the plaintiff that constituted an insult to his person and belittled his status.