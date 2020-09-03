Highlights: Banning 108 more Chinese apps, including India’s PUBG, has severely provoked China

China’s Commerce Ministry issued a statement expressing serious concern over India’s move.

India has so far banned China’s 224 app amidst ongoing tension in Ladakh.

Beijing

China has been badly infuriated by the banning of 108 more Chinese apps in India after the vigorous action by Indian troops in Ladakh. China’s Commerce Ministry has expressed serious concern over India’s move. The Chinese Commerce Ministry, in a statement, has also strongly objected to India’s decision. India has so far banned China’s 224 apps amidst ongoing tension in Ladakh.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said that India’s ban on apps violates the legal interests of Chinese investors and service providers. China is seriously concerned about this and strongly opposes it. Earlier, on Wednesday, India banned 118 more mobile apps, including the famous gaming app PUBG, amid growing tension with China over LAC in eastern Ladakh. This app is related to companies in China.

Ban on total 224 mobile app related to China

Earlier in June, India banned TicketLock’s 59 Chinese app. In July, 47 mobile apps linked to China were banned. Thus far, a total of 224 mobile apps linked to China have been banned. Let us understand how big these app bans are for China and what message India wants to convey through it. Mobile apps that were banned on Wednesday include PubG, PubG Lite including Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Alipay, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading, Government WeChat, Tencent Weyun, Apus Launcher Pro, Apus Security, Cut Cut, ShareSaway by Xiaomi And apps such as CamCard.

Most of these apps had a large number of users in India. Many Indian youth are addicted to the popular gaming app PUBG. If you download the PUBG app in India, it has been downloaded more than 50 million times. It had 3.3 million active users in India, which is a huge number. Now these restrictions will directly affect the earnings of Chinese companies. Though Pabji was developed by a South Korean company, the Chinese company Tencent issues all the versions that are issued.

India had the largest user base of PUBG mobile game

India has the largest number of users of PUBG mobile app playing in the world of gaming. This game was in the top 5 on the Google Play Store. According to a report, PubG had downloaded 60 million people in the first quarter of 2020 alone. Not only this, in May, PUBG became the world’s highest profitable mobile game. It had a revenue of 226 million dollars or about 1700 crore rupees. Now the ban in India will not only reduce the user base of PUBG but will also result in severe financial injury.