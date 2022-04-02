The Curva Nord displayed the words “Courage Sinisa. Shoot, score, fight and win once again”. On Instagram the gratitude of Arianna and Virginia

They have not forgotten him and have always been close to him. All the more so now that leukemia has returned to undermine his health.

During the match won today 2-1 at the Olimpico against Sassuolo, the fans of the Northern Curva of Lazio displayed a banner in support of the former biancoceleste: “Come on Sinisa. Shoot, score, fight and win once again”. The Lazio fans have also dedicated several choirs to the current Bologna coach, including the classic “Se tira Sinisa is a goal”. It happens just as another Serbian, Milinkovic Savic, scored the 2-0 goal.

Arianna Rapaccioni, Sinisa’s wife, and her daughter Virginia, thanked them on social media. Ms. Mihajlovic published a post with the photo of the banner, writing “Thank you, you are special”, between two pairs of white and blue hearts. Which Virginia also posted on her Instagram with the words “Thank you”. See also Inter in Inzaghi's Dutch match? She was born against Sarri's Lazio

April 2

