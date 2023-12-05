Banned vapes and packs at 13 euros: France declares war on tobacco

The French National Assembly has unanimously adopted in first reading a bill to ban disposable vapes in order to better combat smoking, especially among adolescents, and protect, in the process, the environment. The bill must still be examined by the French Senate and receive approval from the European Commission. Its ban is expected to come into effect between now and September 2024. The measure would not affect rechargeable vapers. Single-use e-cigarettes are already banned in Germany, Belgium and Ireland.

‘Puffs’, as single-use vapes are also called in France, began to be sold in 2021. They have a low cost (about 10 euros), attractive packaging with striking colors, a wide variety of flavors and there are with or without nicotine. More and more young French people use them, despite the fact that their sale is prohibited in France to those under 18 years of age. According to a survey carried out by the Alliance Against Tobacco (ACT-Alliance), one in ten French teenagers between 13 and 16 years old (13%) have already used a disposable vape. They are considered “a first access route for adolescents to tobacco or nicotine”, with a rate of 47% in 2023 compared to 28% in 2022.

Their detractors warn not only about the harmful consequences of their use for the health of their consumers, but also that ‘puffs’ represent “an aberration for the environment.” They are disposable, made of plastic material and contain a non-recyclable lithium battery. The ban on disposable vapes is also one of the measures contemplated in the National Program to Fight Smoking 2023-2027, presented on November 28 by the Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau.

Neutral packaging



“Tobacco continues to be today the leading cause of preventable mortality, the leading cause of early mortality and the leading cause of mortality from cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” according to Rousseau. Despite frequent public campaigns carried out in the past to fight against smoking and reduce its consumption, the French remain addicted to cigarettes. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 12 million French adults smoked daily in 2022. It is estimated that this habit causes 75,000 deaths annually in France, that is, about 200 deaths per day.

The French government has made the fight against tobacco a priority and has set the goal of a generation without tobacco in 2032. Among the measures to achieve this, the increase in price stands out. A pack of cigarettes in France will cost 12 euros in 2025 and 13 euros in 2027, the minister announced. Currently, many brands are already sold at 11 euros per package.

When it comes to fighting against smoking, raising the price is, according to the French Minister of Health, “what works best.” “I accept this increase perfectly, because in terms of health and prevention, when the lives of our citizens are at stake, it is the only compass that should guide us,” added Rousseau.

In addition to banning the sale of disposable vapes, the French government will tighten controls on the ban on the sale of tobacco products to protect minors and mandate plain packaging to make them less attractive. The Executive also wants, together with its European partners, to promote the harmonization of tobacco taxation to reduce differences in order to prevent consumers from resorting to cross-border purchases due to rising prices in their country. It will also fight against contraband tobacco.

The plan plans to “generalize tobacco-free spaces on all beaches, public parks, forests and schools.” It is also committed to protecting the environment from pollution linked to tobacco. Cigarette butts, which the Greenpeace organization consid