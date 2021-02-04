Before any online game, especially if it is successful, the control of the activity is one of the factors that can allow you to stay at the top of the activity. Making sure you have a clean community and fair games is one of the great traumas, not only of the study, but also of the community itself. It has been announced that from Activision Ban tens of thousands of cheats from Call of Duty: Warzone in a single day, making it clear that these attitudes are not allowed.

One of the great sources of complaints from the community are popular streamers who through their channels have reported, on many occasions, that there are some users who make use of cheats in Call of Duty: Warzone. Faced with this type of behavior, Activision wants to show that their hand is not shaking.

Call of Duty: Warzone would add these long-awaited news

And this is why Activision communicates that ban Tens of thousands of Call of Duty: Warzone cheats in one day. A great wave of bans that has left out many players who have not had an exemplary behavior. And this has been noted in the community itself, where some of those affected have come out to defend their name, since they are other streamers who usually share Call of Duty: Warzone gameplays.

It is the case of Vikkstar, who has come on stage to communicate that Activision has sent him a statement in which it is noted that there is “Zero Tolerance for Cheats in Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone”. And it is in that statement where up to 60,000 user accounts have been banned for using cheats. With this, the number of permanent bans exceeds 300,000 users, which is a very high figure for a game that has been active since last year.

Activision confirms that “We are also continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat-at-source vendors, who distribute unauthorized third-party software to modify or hack,” and that they continue to work on improving the anti-cheat system within the game and the servers. Raven Software, studio in charge of supporting Call of Duty: Warzone, will from now on be in charge of being more communicative with all these aspects of the game cheats.

Call of Duty Warzone enables 120 fps on Xbox Series X

You can enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone totally free on Xbox consoles, Playstation and PC.