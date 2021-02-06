Banned, played, excluded



Corona confusion about NBA star Kevin Durant





Kevin Durant (l) from the Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: AFP / ELSA





new York Kevin Durant was initially not allowed to play against the Toronto Raptors. A person from his environment is said to have tested positive for Corona. The Brooklyn Nets superstar played 19 minutes before being removed from the game.

<br /> <br />



Brooklyn Nets basketball superstar Kevin Durant has involuntarily created confusion in the North American professional league NBA. Durant had to leave the game against the Toronto Raptors (117: 123) on Friday (local time) twice.

Initially, the 32-year-old was in the starting line-up of the Nets as usual. But at short notice, Durant had to sit on the bench for the first time at the start of his 867th NBA game – because of the league’s Covid-19 protocol. Then the currently second best scorer in the league was allowed to play for around 19 minutes, recorded eight points, six rebounds, five assists – only to be taken out of the game in the third quarter.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

“It’s hard to lose Kevin Durant twice in one night,” said Nets coach Steve Nash after the third quarter. Durant also reported on Twitter during the game: “Free me”, he wrote briefly.

As the NBA said in a statement, a person Durant was in contact with before the game tested positive for the coronavirus. At the start of the game, the test result was still unclear. Kevin Durant had tested negative three times in the last 24 hours, the statement emphasized. However, it remains to be seen how long it will not be available to the Nets. Durant had already missed several games in January because he was the contact person for a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

(old / dpa)