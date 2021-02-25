During a search at the head of the Rosreestr department in the Kurgan region, Oleg Molchanov, investigators found a banned book by the Fuhrer of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler. This is reported by URA.RU with reference to a source.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the official kept an autobiographical book Mein Kampf (“My struggle”, banned in Russia). She is recognized as extremist.

“The presence of banned literature at home is not a violation legally, but in fact it will be announced in court – this is material characterizing the person,” the source explained.

The official’s lawyer Nadezhda Semyonova declined to comment.

Molchanov was detained on January 29 on suspicion of embezzlement of funds. According to the investigation, from June 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019, he embezzled at least 520 thousand rubles, which were intended for the payment of bonuses. In addition, Molchanov is suspected of receiving kickbacks in the form of 10 percent of the rent for the building where the administration is located.