US House Speaker Says Church “Does Not Take Action” Against People Who Support the Death Penalty | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, took communion at a church in the US capital, Washington, two days after San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone banned her from receiving the Eucharist in the archdiocese because he supports abortion.

According to information from Politico, Pelosi attended a Sunday morning mass at Holy Trinity Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington and was seen receiving communion.

The Democrat, who represents in the House a district that comprises a good part of the city and the county of San Francisco, had received on Friday (20) a letter from Cordileone (which was published by several media in the United States), in the which the archbishop forbade her to receive the sacrament in the local archdiocese “until she publicly repudiates her defense of the legitimacy of abortion and confesses and receives absolution for this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance”.

This Tuesday (24), Pelosi spoke about the matter for the first time. “I wonder about the death penalty, which I am opposed to. So does the Church, but they don’t take action against people who might not share their opinion,” he said in an interview with MSNBC.

Pelosi was also directly critical of Cordileone, claiming the archbishop is “vehemently against LGBTQ rights” and that his decision would pose “very dangerous to the lives of many Americans.”