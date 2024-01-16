Influencer claims that Bunker555 seeks to “compete with YouTube”, which expelled him after statements about Nazism

Influencer Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, said on Monday (15.jan.2024), in his profile on X (former Twitter), who created a “platform to compete with YouTube”since it is “owner of the means of production”. The podcaster was banned from the social network in 2022 after stating that “there should be a legalized Nazi party in Brazil”.

Nominated Bunker555Monark calls its platform “capitalist website” It is “100% censorship free”. On the program's home page, he wrote: “If you are not outraged by what happened to me, this platform is not for you.”

The cost to subscribe to Bunker555 is R$20.00 per month. According to Monark, by subscribing to the platform, the user demonstrates “support” It is “helps maintain hope for justice”.

In response to a follower, the influencer states that it is “one of the only people who speaks the truth on the internet and fights against the censorship and tyranny of the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”.

Monark has also had his other profiles on social media blocked after the order of Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in June 2023. The case was taken by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to the STF after the Electoral Court detected, through its sector to combat disinformation, that the influencer made statements raising doubts about the electoral process.

Apology for Nazism

In February 2022, when he was still part of the “Flow Podcast”, Monark interviewed congressmen Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) when he stated that “there should be a legalized Nazi party in Brazil”.

The speech was repudiated by politicians and influencers who called for the YouTuber to be removed from the channel. A day later, Monark announced his departure from Flow Studios.

After his dismissal from Flow, Monark created a podcast called “Monark Talks”, on the Rumble platform. In the same month, the influencer tried to create a new channel on YouTube, but was prevented by the platform, which claimed that he had violated its responsibility policies and further stated that they are worrying “the recent statements about Nazism on one of your channels”.

“Flow Podcast” was also punished by the platform, which announced the end of the channel’s monetization. Influencers started the #MonetizaFlow campaign on social media to recover the channel's profits.

The movement emphasized that the team would be suffering financial losses with the platform's decision. The channel had its monetization suspended in February 2022. Only 2 months later, in April of the same year, it received authorization from YouTube to monetize the published content.