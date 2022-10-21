Jalisco.- Could become hurricane and impact the coastal area of ​​Jalisco the tropical storm “Roslyn”this according to forecast of the Jalisco Civil Protection experts and the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

They wait heavy rains both in all the coast and surrounding municipalities; the State Emergency Committee of Jalisco, decided to start operational deployments this Thursday, with 300 officers of Civil Protection as well as officers from the Guadalajara, Talpa de Allende, and El Grullo Comandancias towards Puerto Vallarta.

On the other hand, school activities of middle and higher education scheduled in the coastal area for this Saturday, October 22, will be suspended.

They also stayed prohibited the ecotourism activitiesthe use of ATVs and Razers in the mountainous area and the beach activities that take place in the area.

For their part, DIF Jalisco and SAMU also already have the necessary equipment deployed to attend and provide the care that may be required.

And it already has the support and coordination of federal institutions such as the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT); Federal Electricity Commission (CFE); Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA); Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and National Guard (GN)

We invite you to read:

The population is invited to take extreme precautions and stay informed about the passage of “Roslyn” through official channels and avoid falling into misinformation and in an emergency the population is asked to dial 911 or the phones of the Civil Protection Unit and Firefighters of your municipality.