As Nintendo’s crackdown on leaks from Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom continues, a Twitch streamer claims her channel was mistakenly suspended. Ahead of the release that everyone is waiting for this week, many players already have pirated copies of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdomwhich has resulted in a multitude of leaks and spoilers flooding the internet.

In addition to imposing fines and copyright claims, Nintendo he also managed to get revenge on those sharing unauthorized game content by shutting down emulation tools.

Although it is not surprising that Nintendo is taking such strict measures, the company’s anger has led to the unfair suspension of a streamer of twitch. While reacting to a sneak peek video on the SkillUp YouTube channel, content creator charalanahzardwhose real name is Alanah Pearce, suddenly disappeared when she was suspended in the middle of her broadcast on twitch.

As soon as her channel was shut down, she knew it was because of her broadcast of Zelda, but I didn’t understand exactly why. The preview was originally hosted by Nintendo and was therefore completely legitimate, but was apparently mistaken for a pirated copy.

Soon after, the streamer confirmed that the reason for his suspension was that Nintendo filed a copyright claim against him for viewing “gameplay of Zelda pre-approved”, as she put it herself.

The streamer He immediately filed an appeal and his channel was reinstated within an hour, thus proving that the copyright claim was a mistake. The community guidelines twitch state that their users are not allowed to share content on their channel that they do not own or do not have the rights to share, including pirated games.

The platform has shown that it takes DMCA and copyright claims very seriously, after suspending another creator for more than two years for listening to a Beyoncé song on its stream. Given the Tears Of The Kingdom hasn’t been released yet and it’s a few days away from its release, it’s unlikely that Nintendo Relax your efforts to track down potential leakers.

Via: Meter

Editor’s note: You don’t play games with Nintendo, especially when there’s a release like this nearby. Yes, their actions are so exaggerated that these types of errors are common but… It doesn’t cost you anything to wait until the game launches to avoid these situations.