Ella Scott and Alyssa Hoy were just trying to “get out of high school alive” until they found their calling: defend the right to choose which books to read.

Hoy’s mother, a local teacher, told them in December 2021 that the educational authorities in Leander, a city in the state of Texas, they were banning several books from academic institutions, claiming they had received “complaints” from parents.

The conversation spurred the two teens to start a forbidden books reading club.

Since then, many more have sprung up across the United States in response to the increasing censorship of literary works in schools and public libraries.

“We had no idea what was happening with the ban, and we felt something needed to be done to raise awareness.“Scott, 17, told the BBC.

“It’s definitely disconcerting to think that this is happening in a place like the US where we have this culture of freedom.”

Scott and Hoy’s book club started with a group of girls in their class and later grew to include students from Vandergrift High School, a state school with 2,709 students.

“People of different grades and origins come. It’s great to hear the various conversations that arise when we talk about a topic that affects us all“adds Hoy, also 17 years old.

Thousands of banned books

Leander is far from being an isolated case in which educational authorities have restricted access to literary works considered controversial.

The American Library Association (ALA) reported in March that Requests to withdraw books from school and public libraries in 2022 reached their highest number since records began 20 years ago.

In its most recent report, covering the 2021-2022 US school year, PEN America, a New York-based NGO that tracks literary censorship, reported that more than 2,500 book bans were issued by school districts in 32 states.

PEN America estimates that those decisions affected 5,000 schools and nearly four million students.

Texas, where Scott and Hoy live, had the most book bans (801), followed by Florida (566) and Pennsylvania (457).

The numbers could rise further across the US.

In late March, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed legislation known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which critics say would give parents veto rights over books in the school system.

The bill has yet to pass the Senate, which has a Democratic majority.

“It’s natural that there’s always someone who’s uncomfortable with certain topics,” says Scott.

“But that it is not necessarily a reason to remove the books or take away the opportunity for others to form their own opinion“.

“Trying to Silence the Truth”

Most of the ban requests involve works dealing with racial and sexual identity.

PEN America says that of the more than 1,600 titles that suffered some form of censorship from 2021 to 2022, more than 80% featured prominent LGBTQ+ or non-white people.

One of these books was George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a memoir about growing up black and queer, which has become the third most banned title by school authorities.

“Every time you write a book in which you speak about your truth, there will be people who want to silence it.“Johnson said in a 2022 interview with US public radio NPR.

The writer and journalist, who uses neuter pronouns, believes that the curriculum taught in most American school systems is still heavily oriented toward the straight, white, male adolescentand that people who make such decisions find it difficult to accept diversity.

“It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, how dangerous would it be for white teenagers to have to learn about other people in society?'”

But censorship also affects basic texts that have been read by American students for decades.

One example is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel published in 1960 that explores racial injustice in the US It was banned by school districts in Oklahoma and North Carolina in 2021.

Free speech organizations argue that the frequency and volume of objections have intensified due to the political polarization unleashed after the bitterly disputed 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.

PEN America says it has identified at least 50 groups advocating for bans at the local, state and national levels. Most, says the NGO, seem to have formed in 2021.

“Parents and community members play an important role in shaping what students learn in school,” said Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, in a statement.

“But this goes far beyond organic expressions of concern or the normal exchange between parents and educators in a healthy school environment“.

Also, the rules about who can question a certain book vary in each school district.

Some even allow non-parents of students express their concerns.

Confronting the authorities

Scott and Hoy want their voices to be heard in this debate.

One of the books recently discussed at your club meeting is another frequently banned title, “Out of the Dark,” by Ashley Hope Perez, a novel centering on a love story between a Mexican-American teenager and an African-American teenager in 1930s Texas.

“It’s so strange that in a society as individualistic as the US there are some people trying to eliminate stories that show different individualities,” says Hoy.

“That creates an ‘ideal’ type of person you’re supposed to be. It’s scary growing up in times like these“.

Texas teens are part of a grassroots movement that is doing more than challenging book bans by reading them.

In the state of Missouri, two students took the Wentzville school district to court last year over a decision to remove eight books deemed “obscene”including “Blue Eyes” by Toni Morrison, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.

Seven titles were voluntarily returned to school libraries by educational authorities.

Another case that made headlines in the US was a longstanding protest by high school students in Pennsylvania in 2021 over the decision to restrict access to more than 300 books, films and articles linked primarily to black and Latino authors.

Campaigns to facilitate access to specific works are also part of this movement.

In Florida, activist and poet Adam Tritt created the 451 Foundation, which buys banned books and distributes them in public places like coffee shops and ice cream parlors.

“We have distributed almost 3,000 of those books to children and young people, and my dream is to raise more funds to do the same throughout the country.“Tritt, 58, told the BBC.

Tritt, an English teacher at a secondary school in the city of Palm Bay, began the campaign in May last year after receiving a message from local education authorities requesting the removal of two books from his classroom – “Kite Flying ” by Khaled Hosseini and “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut – because the works were considered “pornographic” and “anti-Christian”.

“Alarm bells went off in my head and I knew immediately that action was needed.“.

Tritt says that his campaign provokes two types of reactions: on the one hand, thanks from young people, some from the LGBTQ+ community, and from their parents. On the other, angry exchanges with people who oppose the initiative.

“They insult me ​​and accuse me of being a pedophile. And I often get death threats“adds the teacher.

He says it’s important to raise awareness for a cause that, ironically, most Americans support in principle.

National surveys show that most people of all political persuasions oppose the bans.

The problem, Tritt believes, is that this majority is not involved in the debate.

“That’s why it’s important to see young people protesting. They may still be too young to vote and change the law, but they are already fighting.”

That’s music to the ears of Texas students Ella Scott and Alyssa Hoy and their Forbidden Book Club.

“We are advocating a position on a debate that we believe is occurring primarily at school board meetings. and that it’s being raised by parents who don’t want their kids to read a certain book,” says Scott.

“It’s okay to feel uncomfortable and not read a book. But taking it away from everyone else is not fair,” adds Hoy.

