The “Louise Michel” said on Friday having rescued 130 new people. It now has 219 castaways on board for a crew of ten.

“We need immediate assistance.” The ship chartered by street artist Banksy in the Mediterranean launched, Friday, August 28, an appeal for help after another massive rescue of migrants. The Louise Michel said to have rescued 130 new people, and now has 219 castaways on board for a crew of ten, campaign officials tweeted. “There is already one dead person on the boat. The others have fuel burns.”.

The Louise Michel, overloaded, is unable to maneuver, officials tweeted on Saturday morning, accusing European authorities of ignoring their call.

#LouiseMichel is unable to move, she is no longer the master of her manoeuver, due to her overcrowded deck and a liferaft deployed at her side, but above all due to Europe ignoring our emergency calls for immediate assistance. The responsible authorities remain unresponsive. – LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 29, 2020

A few hours later, the ship’s crew wrote again on Twitter. According to him, the boat is still unable to move safely and no one has come to their aid despite their call.